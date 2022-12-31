Salinas man found guilty in 2017 gang-related attempted murder

SALINAS - A Salinas man has been found guilty in a 2017 attempted murder case, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Friday.

Neil Aguillon-Palermo, 23, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, prosecutors said.

The jury also found true gang-related firearm enhancements causing great bodily injury.

On Feb. 12, 2017 at 12:21 a.m., officers with the Salinas Police Department responded to reports of several gunshots fired on Orchard Street.

Responding officers located a father and son suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their torsos and limbs, prosecutors said.

Investigators determined the victims were followed home by Aguillon-Palermo and other Norteno gang members, who opened fire on the victims' car as they pulled into their driveway.

Prosecutors said at least four firearms discharged 21 rounds of ammunition into the vehicle.

A special investigation revealed Norteno Criminal Street Gang members in Salinas were systematically killing random, unsuspecting, people, prosecutors said.

Aguillon-Palermo is facing 80 years to life in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 22, 2023.