Man arrested in deadly triple-shooting in Salinas potentially tied to gangs

Police in Salinas announced an arrest Thursday in connection with a triple-shooting last week that killed two people.

Around 11 p.m. on Sep. 19, officers were called to the 300 block of Cross Avenue, between Miami Street and Bardin Road, following a ShotSpotter activation and multiple reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, three victims were found.

Police said a 20-year-old man was found in front of an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

A second victim, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim, also a 17-year-old male juvenile, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas and is expected to recover.

Following the shooting, detectives, officers and the department's Violence Suppression Task Force investigating. Crediting investigative work and what they described as "strong community involvement", police identified a suspect.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Marwuy Camacho, was located on the 500 block of East Alisal Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident.

Marwuy Camacho, who is facing charges in connection with a shooting that killed two people in Salinas on Sep. 19, 2025. Salinas Police Department

Camacho was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of two counts of homicide, attempted homicide, along with gang enhancements. In a statement Thursday, police said there may be additional charges.

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to contact Salinas Police at 831-758-7321.