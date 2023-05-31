Monterey County Sheriff's deputy shot while serving eviction notice in Salinas

SALINAS -- A Monterey County Sheriff's deputy was shot and injured Wednesday after serving an eviction notice in Salinas, according to multiple reports.

Scene of standoff at a Salinas home following a shooting which injured a Monterey County Sheriff's deputy, May 31, 2023. KION/CBS

KION reported multiple law enforcement agencies were in the neighborhood of East Market and Sun Street, where multiple gunshots were fired.

A shelter-in-place order was in effect for the area which included homes and businesses south of Calle Cebu, North of E. Market St, East of Peach Dr. and West of Highway 101.

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that she was not able to immediately release many details of the shooting.

"Yes, we have had an officer that was injured this morning. Obviously, we can't put out all the information, but that person is going to be OK," said Nieto. "I know it's times like this when we're all anxious and we want to know what's going on, what's going on with our law enforcement family, so please you know, say a few prayers for that officer."

Nieto said she could not release the deputy's name until the family was notified.

KION reported the Sheriff's Office was serving an eviction notice when shots were fired, striking a deputy in the shoulder and side. The status of the deputy has yet to be determined. The shooter was reportedly still barricaded inside the home.



This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.