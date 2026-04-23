Salinas police arrest drivers after alleged street race ended in crash

Police in Salinas said they arrested two drivers allegedly involved in a street race after a multi-car crash injured several people earlier this month.

On the night of April 3, officers were called to South Main Street and West Romie Lane following a report of a crash. Police said the driver of Ford Mustang was racing another vehicle and ran a red light.

Video released by Salinas Police shows the driver crashing into a Toyota Corolla, before crashing into a Toyota RAV4.

Surveillance footage of a crash connected to an alleged street race in Salinas on April 3, 2026. Salinas Police Department

Police said a mother who was driving the Corolla was left unconscious in the crash, while her 13-year-old son was also hurt. Two people in the RAV4 were also injured.

"None of them had any involvement in the racing, they were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time," officers said in a statement.

With the help of surveillance footage, an investigation confirmed that the suspects were racing, with the Mustang traveling 70 mph at the time of the crash.

Two drivers, identified as 21-year-old Alfredo Ruiz and 41-year-old Anthony Azevedo, arrested in connection with an alleged street race and crash in Salinas on April 3, 2026. Salinas Police Department

Police announced Wednesday that both drivers, identified as 21-year-old Alfredo Ruiz and 41-year-old Anthony Azevedo were arrested and booked on felony charges. Both of their vehicles were also seized.

"Street racing isn't just illegal, it's dangerous, unpredictable, and puts innocent lives at risk," officers added. "In this case, a family out for a routine drive paid the price for someone else's reckless decision."