Sagapolutele throws TD pass to De Jesus in OT, California tops No. 14 Louisville 29-26

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jacob De Jesus in overtime and California beat No. 14 Louisville 29-26 on Saturday night for its first victory over a ranked team in its last 15 attempts.

The Golden Bears (6-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) elected to go for the win on fourth down and succeeded as Sagapolutele rolled to the left and hit De Jesus, who leaped for the pylon to end a slugfest featuring four ties in regulation. Cal went on defense after winning the toss and held the Cardinals to Cooper Ranvier's 49-yard field goal.

Sagapolutele completed 30 of 47 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bears halt a two-game slide and become bowl eligible for the third consecutive season. They outgained Louisville 427-351, including 350-203 through the air.

Miller Moss was 20 of 38 for 203 yards and rushed for a touchdown for Louisville (7-2, 4-2, No. 15 CFP) which had won three straight since an overtime home loss to Virginia. Keyjaun Brown ran for 136 yards on 14 carries, and Duke Watson rushed for a score.

A moment of silence was held before the game to honor victims of a UPS cargo plane crash that killed 14 on Tuesday at nearby Muhammad Ali International Airport.

California: The Bears scored on five consecutive possessions but couldn't build on any leads. Given another chance in OT, they found their offense again and came away with a big win.

Louisville: The Cardinals led most of the first half but again had to rally after halftime. They succeeded in tying it, but couldn't stop the Bears' aggressive offense in OT.

Up next

California: At Stanford on Nov. 22.

Louisville: Hosts Clemson next Saturday.