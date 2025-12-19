"Prolific" theft crew suspected in at least 26 Bay Area Safeway thefts arrested, police say

Six people suspected in more than two dozen thefts targeting Safeway stores in San Francisco and Oakland have been arrested following a months-long investigation, police said.

On Thursday, Interim Police Chief Paul Yep announced the arrests of what police described as a "prolific retail theft crew." The suspects are alleged to have stolen $52,000 in merchandise and caused $6,000 in damage to the stores during 26 thefts.

"Stealing from our businesses is unacceptable and anyone who engages in this illegal activity will be held accountable," Yep said in a statement. "SFPD will be relentless in investigating suspects who commit these crimes."

Police said the investigation began on Sep. 17 when the department's Organized Retail Crime Task Force began investigating dozens of theft cases at San Francisco Safeway stores. Investigators determined that the suspects committed dozens of thefts at stores in San Francisco and Oakland, targeting alcohol in locked displays and in storage areas.

The task force received permission from the Oakland Police Department to take over the investigation for the Oakland cases and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office gave the San Francisco District Attorney's Office jurisdiction for the cases in Oakland.

Authorities obtained warrants for six suspects and conducted arrests over the last several weeks.

On Oct. 28, suspects Kevin Lavender and Fredrick Dozier were arrested after police said they burglarized a store on 1200 Irving Street in the city's Sunset District. Police said they recovered $5,000 in stolen alcohol following their arrests.

Bottles of alcohol that were seized in connection with more than two dozen retail thefts at Safeway stores in San Francisco and Oakland, according to police. San Francisco Police Department

The next day, officers conducting surveillance on the 2000 block of Mission Street arrested suspect Keana Allen for her warrant.

Authorities also conducted a search at a home on the 900 block of Ellsworth Street and located an automatic pistol with an extended magazine and assault rifle. Lavender and Dozier were arrested for firearms-related charges.

On Oct. 30, authorities arrested a fourth suspect, identified as Kel Lavender.

Police in Oakland arrested the fifth suspect, identified as Kewhum Allen, on his warrant and an unrelated incident on Oct. 19. The sixth suspect, identified as Tronshown Skyides, was arrested in Oakland on Dec. 5 on his warrant and unrelated firearm charges.

All six of the suspects are facing charges of second-degree commercial burglary, with Kevin Lavender facing 18 counts, Dozier facing 15 counts, Kel Lavender facing 14 counts, Skyides facing two counts, Allen facing four counts and Allen facing one count.

Kevin Lavender is also facing dozens of other charges including two counts of being a felon in possession with a firearm, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a machine gun, three counts of grand theft, three counts of felony vandalism and a probation violation.

Dozier is also facing 12 counts of grand theft, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a machine gun, along with other charges.

Kel Lanvender is also facing 11 counts of grand theft, two counts of second-degree robbery, multiple counts of vandalism and a probation violation, among other charges.