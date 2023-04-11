Safety concerns forces closure of San Francisco Whole Foods store

SAN FRANCISCO -- Concerned about the safety of their employees, Whole Foods officials have confirmed to KPIX the company was at least temporarily closing their store at 8th and Market streets in San Francisco.

Monday was the last day at the store for the time being. The 64,000-square foot store nestled in the city's mid-Market neighborhood open just a year ago to much fanfare.

"To ensure the safety of our Team Members, we have made the difficult decision to close the Trinity store for the time being," store officials said in an email. "All Team Members will be transferred to one of our nearby locations."

The closure came as a shock to local residents like Jennifer Wu, who lives across the street from the store.

"I do remember life before this Whole Foods opening," she said. "What that meant was I would have to drive down to the other Whole Foods... I mean we are bummed and it was shocking because I found out literally today that they are closing."

Wu said that she never felt unsafe shopping, but has witnessed disturbances that were quickly handled by the store's staff.

"They were touting this as the largest Whole Foods in the city and for that to close down I think its a sign that something needs to be done," she said. "It's a loss for this neighborhood. A year ago when they opened it was promising and hopeful that there would be change."

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who represents the neighborhood, blamed the crime on a lack of police officers.

He is working on an initiative to get the SFPD fully staff over the next five years.

"It's heartbreaking to see it close," Dorsey said. "But I'll tell you it's not that surprising. I'm really sadden by it."