Sacramento County residents arrested in San Mateo armed robbery, attempted carjacking

Two men and a woman from Sacramento County were arrested in San Mateo Tuesday evening following an armed robbery at a shopping center and attempted carjacking, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Marina Plaza Shopping Center at 2992 E. Hillsdale Boulevard at about 8 p.m. San Mateo police said in a press release that a victim called 911 to report three people, including one who had a handgun, had stolen from him and were also trying to steal his car.

When officers arrived, the victim told them he had arranged a meetup after selling a watch online. When he arrived at the location, three people assaulted him, pointed a gun at him, stole items from him, and tried to steal his car, the victim told police. The suspects ran from the scene after they were not successful in stealing his car, the victim said.

Police said the victim provided a description of the three suspects and officers spotted two of them getting into a gray Jeep Renegade. Officers stopped the Jeep before the suspects were able to flee and arrested the two suspects in the car, identified as 22-year-old Richard Jones of Citrus Heights and 20-year-old Maurice Griffin of Sacramento.

San Mateo police officers monitor drone footage during a search for an armed robbery suspect at an apartment complex near the Marina Plaza Shopping Center, August 13, 2024. San Mateo Police Department

The third suspect was seen running into an apartment complex near the shopping center. Since it was believed that the suspect was possibly carrying a firearm, police issued a shelter-in-place for the neighborhood. Officers surrounded the apartment complex and used a drone to track down the suspect who was found hiding in the apartment carport area, police said.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Margaret Watkins of Sacramento, was arrested without further incident. A search of the area turned up the items that were stolen from the victim and a loaded and unregistered Glock pistol with an extended magazine, police said.

An officer displays a handgun located following an armed robbery at the Marina Plaza Shopping Center in San Mateo, August 13, 2024. San Mateo Police Department

Jones, Griffin, and Watkins were booked into San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City on charges of carjacking, robbery, assault with a firearm, conspiracy exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner, threatening with intent to terrorize, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a prohibited person possessing ammunition.

Jones and Watkins also face a parole violation charge.

Anyone with additional information about this incident was urged to contact the San Mateo Police Department.