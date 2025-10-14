Russian River communities on alert as previous storm caused landslide

Heavy downpours can act as alarm bells at Russian River Pub, pushing people to check if everything is OK.

Wendy Neal, the owner of the cozy eatery, sent her husband outside to check clogged gutters. The last time the Russian River crested, a massive mudslide took an entire house down the river.

"Honestly, there's a lot of crazy stuff out here. It's West County, so there's always something crazy happening," said Neal.

In February, Wendy and her husband, Ryan Neal, while racing to a spot near their small business, witnessed the landslide.

"As soon as I get onto the bridge, a whole bunch of water splashes up over the bridge. So, I take a look to see what is going on and see this massive landslide and trees hanging into the water," said Ryan Neal.

After a lengthy closure to address safety concerns along Westside Road, it recently reopened. But county officials are keeping a close eye on this thoroughfare.

"Westside Road is only one of the few roads across the county right now that we've had storm impacts, from previous storms, both this year, last year, and the year before that," said Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management Jeff DuVall.

With heavy rains falling across Sonoma County, emergency management services are on alert.

"Right now, across the county, we're just seeing some downed trees, some boulders, rocks on roads. Our public safety and our public works public infrastructure teams are responding to those," said DuVall.

Sometimes, all that rain is good for business. The Neals' workplace is a community hub in times of emergencies.

"This place just gets packed with people. Everyone wants to come. Number one, we have power, so we stay open," said Wendy Neal.

Taking advantage of grants, she added a massive generator after numerous wildfires and floods.

"Sometimes the rain will bring them in. I kind of like the rain because then they're in here with me," said Wendy Neal.

Whatever comes next during a storm or fire, Wendy Neal and her team are ready to serve in more ways than one.