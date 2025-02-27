Russian expatriate hopes for resolution 3 years after her country invaded Ukraine

February marked three years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Sofiia Zemlianskaia, a Russian national of Ukrainian descent, has come a long way since she fled her native country after the invasion. Now living in San Francisco, she spoke with CBS News Bay Area about her complicated identity and the internal struggle she faced during the conflict.

Sipping coffee in her new home, Zemlianskaia shared the emotional turmoil she experienced as both a Russian citizen and someone with Ukrainian roots.

"I felt ashamed for my country, where I was born and lived all my life. And just, I couldn't hear all those military planes just flying around. Because I lived really close to the border with Ukraine," she said.

With family in Ukraine, Zemlianskaia stayed connected through WhatsApp while grappling with the fear and moral conflict of living in Russia. Her family was caught between the dangers of staying in a nation engaged in war and the discomfort of supporting a regime through taxes that funded the war.

"I was literally just crying and feeling emptiness. It was really hard to accept that this can happen in a modern world where people can just communicate, and not start wars," she explained.

While Zemlianskaia is thankful for the asylum she received in the United States, she struggles with the personal loss of loved ones caught in the crossfire of the war, including her childhood best friend.

"It's just sad to see how many kids and older people who can't defend themselves also became victims of this terrible war," she said.

As Zemlianskaia approaches her 21st birthday, she finds herself reflecting on the freedoms she now enjoys in the United States.

"Here I don't feel like I belong to Russia, or Ukraine, or anywhere else. I can just be myself, say whatever I want, not to be afraid for my well-being and my safety. And just have a free life, enjoy, and be safe with my family," Zemlianskaia said.

Despite her new life in the U.S., Zemlianskaia remains hopeful that one day her loved ones in Russia and Ukraine will experience the same safety and freedom she now enjoys.