Coast Guard takes injured, elderly cruise ship passenger off vessel near Alcatraz Island

SAN FRANCISCO -- An elderly man had to be taken off of a cruise ship by the U.S. Coast Guard near Alcatraz Island earlier this week after he suffered an injury aboard the ship.



The Coast Guard received a report around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday about an 85-year-old man who had suffered a leg injury as the Ruby Princess ship from Princess Cruises was heading out of San Francisco Bay on a planned trip to Alaska.



After the cruise ship arrived back in the Bay and was near Alcatraz, a Coast Guard boat crew went and transferred the man from the ship and took him to shore for waiting emergency medical responders.



An update on his condition was not immediately available from the Coast Guard late Thursday.



The Ruby Princess continued heading to its Alaskan destinations after the man was transferred off the ship.