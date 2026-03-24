RSAC conference attendee says San Francisco making good first impression

This week, San Francisco is the meeting ground for thousands of cybersecurity professionals attending the RSA Conference.

Among the attendees is Akshaya Kondura, a participant from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kondura is nearing the completion of her fellowship and faces a big decision: whether to remain on the East Coast or embark on a new chapter in the Bay Area. Initially, she had second thoughts about moving to San Francisco, but the city is making a strong case for her to stay.

"I'm glad that I came here, I love San Francisco," she shared.

City leaders, like Anna Marie Presutti, CEO of SF Travel, are thrilled with reactions like that. Presutti told CBS News Bay Area that events like RSA serve both as a place for business transactions as an event that helps create lasting first impressions of the city.

"We have on our best Sunday dress right now and people are taking notice. It's important, the word of mouth — It's everything," she explained.

The economic impact of the conference is substantial. SF Travel estimates that over 40,000 people will visit San Francisco this week, contributing nearly $63 million to the local economy.

For Kondura, she is taking the chance to envision her future in the city as she networks at the event.

"The city, the streets, the culture, the weather. I love it here," she said.