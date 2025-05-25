Monterey County 3-month-old infant dies at unlicensed day care; 2 arrested

A 3-month-old infant in Monterey County died Saturday morning while at an unlicensed day care, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives arrested two people in connection with the death and said they had been illegally operating a day care service at their Royal Oaks home.

The sheriff's office said they responded to a home on the 100 block of Hillcrest Road just before 10:30 a.m. for reports of a medical emergency. They arrived and were told by the caller that a 3-month-old was not conscious and not breathing.

The infant was given first aid and taken to a hospital, but they were later pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff's office, there were up to 30 children of various ages being watched at a time at the day care.

The sheriff's office identified the operators of the unlicensed daycare as 62-year-old Maria Marquez and her daughter 35-year-old Johanna Marquez. They were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, felony child endangerment and operating a child day care facility without a license.

They were booked into the Monterey County Jail and had their bail set at $50,000.