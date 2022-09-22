Rohnert Park schools placed on lockdown during police search for possible gunman

ROHNERT PARK -- Schools in Rohnert Park were placed on lockdown briefly on Thursday during a police searched for a possible gunman in the area, authorities said.

Rancho Cotate High Schoo, Lawrence Jones Middle School, and Richard Crane Elementary School were placed on a precautionary lockdown as officers looked for the subject, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The lockdowns lasted about 45 minutes and were lifted as of 1:03 p.m. The department called for them after receiving a call about a man brandishing a gun on the Copeland Creek Trail at around noon, RPDPS said.

Officers said they received conflicting information about the man's description and direction of travel, but the reporting person said he was between 30 and 40 years of age, light-skinned, thin, and wearing a black T-shirt and cargo shorts.

The search for the man was not successful.

In a press statement, RPDPS said the lockdowns were lifted after determining "there was no ongoing threat to the safety of the school campuses."

Earlier this month, a person was shot along the Copeland Creek Trail in an area just west of Rancho Cotate High and Crane Elementary, in the area of the Santa Alicia footbridge, RPDPS said.