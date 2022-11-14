Teen hospitalized, employee arrested in shooting at Rohnert Park sandwich shop

ROHNERT PARK – An employee of a Rohnert Park sandwich shop was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting a 16-year-old inside the business Sunday night.

According to the city's Department of Public Safety, officers were called to Sourdough & Co. at 6356 Commerce Boulevard on reports of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. When police arrived, they found the suspect fleeing on foot and detained her.

The victim, identified as a 16-year-old girl from Rohnert Park, was found with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, police said. She was tended at the scene by first responders and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives said Sunday night that the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jade Cutrer of Santa Rosa, was taken into custody. Cutrer is an employee of the sandwich shop.

The reason for the shooting was not immediately known, detectives said. It was not known if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Officers had also recovered a gun at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kevin Escher of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-588-3542, referring to case no. 22-4496.