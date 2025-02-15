Police chase ends in San Francisco following Rohnert Park robbery; suspect arrested

A 19-year-old Oakland man was arrested in San Francisco on Friday for allegedly robbing a Rohnert Park store employee returning from a bank.

Rohnert Park police officers from the city's Department of Public Safety were called to a Pep Boys auto store on Redwood Drive at about 1 p.m.

Officers were told that an employee coming back from the bank with money for the store had the bank bag ripped from his hands by a man who jumped out of the car. Surveillance video from the Rohnert Park DPS showed a man jumping out of a car, grabbing the bag from the Pep Boys worker, and running back to the car which then fled.

Rohnert Park Robbery Suspect in Custody On February 14th, 2025, at approximately 1:00 pm , the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety dispatch center received a call reporting a robbery that had just occurred at the Pep Boys on Redwood Drive. The victim, an employee of Pep Boys had just returned from the bank when a male subject jumped out of a car and ripped a bank bag out of the hands of the employee. The suspect jumped back into the waiting vehicle which fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim was not injured during the struggle. Officers responded to the scene and began their investigation. A license plate was obtained from the security cameras at the business. The investigating officer used Flock ALPR Technology to track the vehicle into Daly City where he notified their local authorities. Daly City PD located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it based on the robbery that had occurred in Rohnert Park. The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued into the City of San Francisco. The suspect vehicle was crashed during the pursuit at which point four suspects fled from the vehicle on foot. With the assistance of San Francisco PD, Daly City PD was able to take three of the four suspects into custody, one of which was determined to be the robbery suspect who snatched the bank bag from the victim in Rohnert Park. The bank deposit bag was located in the vehicle. Rohnert Park Officers went to Daly City where they took custody of Myles Jerel Wilkerson (19) a resident of Oakland, CA from Daly City PD headquarters. He was booked at the Sonoma County Jail for 211 PC, Robbery, 182(a)(1) PC, Conspiracy, and already being a wanted felon out of Oakland. Wilkerson is in custody at the Sonoma County Jail and is being held on $150,000 bail. Any information regarding the pursuit, collision, or arrest should be directed to the San Francisco Police Department or the Daly City Police Department. We want to thank Daly City Police and the San Francisco Police for their work in getting this brazen criminal into custody. Posted by City of Rohnert Park Police & Fire on Saturday, February 15, 2025



The victim was not injured, according to a Department of Public Safety press release.

Police obtained the license plate of the vehicle allegedly used in the robbery and used Flock automatic license plate readers to track the vehicle into Daly City.

Daly City police were notified and located the vehicle. The driver led officers on a pursuit that led into San Francisco city limits, before the vehicle crashed.

Four suspects ran from the car, including the suspect who allegedly grabbed the bank bag, which police said was found inside the car.

Myles Jerel Wilkerson was taken into custody by Daly City police and transferred to Rohnert Park police custody, before being booked into Sonoma County Jail.