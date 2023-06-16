Robert F. Kennedy Jr. brings longshot presidential campaign to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- A member of America's most famous political dynasty, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is out to disrupt the race for the White House and brought his Democratic presidential bid to the Bay Area for a high-profile visit Thursday.

Kennedy, a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy, was once a best-selling author and environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water.

But more than 15 years ago, he became fixated on a belief that vaccines are not safe. He emerged as one of the leading voices in the anti-vaccine movement, and his work has been described by public health experts and even members of his own family as misleading and dangerous.

His push against the COVID-19 vaccine has linked him at times with anti-democratic figures and groups. Kennedy has appeared at events pushing the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and with people who cheered or downplayed the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

His first stop on his Bay Area tour was at a food bank in San Lorenzo. The presidential hopeful spoke with workers and customers about the rising cost of food and the impact that's having on local families.

"This food bank which is Alameda County has increased over the past three years from, according to the people who work here, from 700 families per month to now 2700 families per month," said Kennedy.

Kennedy says food insecurity is one of the top issues his campaign is focused on. He believes the federal government should be spending less money on international military aid and more on helping Americans access food.

"We have a lot of money for foreign wars and for the military industrial complex. We're spending $113 billion in Ukraine. That money you wouldn't have to cut any food stamps if we were spending it here at home," he said.

Kennedy's next stop on the tour was a homeless encampment off 18th Avenue in Oakland. There he spoke with people living on the street as well as those who've been helping them out by donating food and other items.

Christine Miller has been giving food to the homeless here for years. She didn't realize who Kennedy was at first.

She said she was happy he took the time to come out here and talk with her but hopes he can actually do something to help.

"Are they really going to do something to help? That would be great if they would. That would be great if they would," said Miller.

Kennedy says if elected he would work hard to improve these issues in the Bay and across the country.

"This wonderful energy that San Francisco used to have is dwindling, that the light is dimming and it needs to be turned on again," said Kennedy.