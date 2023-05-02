Robbery suspect injures Colma police officers while attempting to elude arrest

COLMA -- Two Colma police officers and a robbery suspect were injured Monday when they were struck by a getaway driver who escaped from the scene and remains at large.

Colma police said officers responded at 5:46 p.m. to the 1200 block of El Camino Real to the report of a theft in progress. The officers were told one male suspect was inside a store and a second was waiting in a vehicle outside.

Officers arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with the male inside the store as he exited with the unpaid merchandise, but he began to flee from them.

The getaway driver then drove his vehicle toward the officers in an attempt to help the fleeing suspect escape.

During the attempt to intervene, the driver turned his vehicle toward one officer, striking him and the theft suspect, and nearly pinning the officer against the wall, causing injuries to both.

The second officer attempted to prevent the driver from fleeing and was also injured in the process. The driver fled the scene in his vehicle, a white Subaru Forester, and was still outstanding.

The theft suspect, a 29-year-old Turlock resident, was arrested and transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured officers were transported to a local hospital for their injuries and have been released.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about is encouraged to contact the Colma Police Department Detective Bureau at (650) 997-8321.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the anonymous tip-line at (650) 997-8337.-line at (650) 997-8337.