"Rise" plushie becomes part of space history at Charles M. Schulz museum

Lucas Ye, 8, was over the moon when he was invited by the Charles M. Schulz museum in Santa Rosa for a meet and greet with their Snoopy Zero Gravity Indicator (ZGI).

CBS News Bay Area shared the story of Ye's plushie, Rise, that won NASA's global ZGI competition for Artemis II.

"I felt really lucky. And it was very surprising to hear that I won the whole competition," Ye told CBS News Bay Area.

So, it was an out-of-this-world union for two generations of ZGIs.

"This is so precious. Right?" Ye's mother, Clara Zhao, asked.

"Yeah!" Ye exclaimed, smiling.

Ye, who is from Mountain View, designed his plushie based on the photographic capture of Apollo 8's view of the Earth. He and his family also traveled to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis II in April.

"Was really cool, I could like hear a bunch of snapping sounds and I could still feel the vibrations even though it was two miles in the air," he said.

And now, Ye witnessed another part of space history at the Charles M. Schulz museum.

"I love to see that continuity and story going forward of human achievement," Benjamin L. Clark, museum curator, told CBS News Bay Area. "And it's a very special thing that we can be a part of."

"It's incredible that we have him here at the Schulz Museum now in our collection," he added.

The Snoopy was donated by NASA and Peanuts Worldwide and has been housed in the museum since 2023.

Jean Schulz, the museum board president and the late wife of Charles M. Schulz, was also at the ZGI meet-and-greet.

"The first thing I'm thinking is, 'Lucas, when are you going to take your astronaut training and go up and join Rise?'" Schulz asked Ye.

She also gifted him with his own astronaut Snoopy figurine.

The museum had also hosted the Ye family with a private tour onsite, a trip that certainly left them over the moon.