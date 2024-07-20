Wind-driven Ridge Fire forces evacuations in eastern Lake County, headed toward Colusa County

Wind-driven fire burns 300 acres near Lake, Colusa county line Wind-driven fire burns 300 acres near Lake, Colusa county line 00:19

LAKE COUNTY – Evacuations are underway as a wind-driven fire has burned nearly 200 acres near the Lake and Colusa county line on Saturday afternoon, officials say.

The Ridge Fire is burning off Walker Ridge Road and Highway 20 and is heading east into Colusa County, firefighters said.

An evacuation order was issued for Wilbur Hot Springs and road closures are in place at Highway 20 and Bear Valley Road, according to the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. Brim Road is closed.

In Lake County, evacuation orders were issued for several zones, including CLO-E083, CLO-E089 and CLO-E070. A warning was issued for CLO-E104.

All evacuations in Lake County can be found online.

Cal Fire initially said it was 300 acres, but after better mapping crews determined the fire was about 192 acres.

An overview of the #RidgeFire from @FIRIS.



Per the Colusa County Sheriff, an evacuation order has been implemented for Wilbur Hot Springs.



Road closures in place at Highway 20 and Bear Valley Road and Brim Road is closed. pic.twitter.com/CTjtGCBfoW — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 21, 2024

The Cal OES FIRIS reported there are numerous spot fires and it's spreading at a rapid rate of spread.

Crews have 19 engines responding, along with two crews, give dozers, six fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters.

What sparked the fire is unknown at this point, as well as if there are any structures threatened.