Richmond teen suspected of being getaway driver in El Cerrito killing

El Cerrito police said officers arrested an 18-year-old suspected of being a getaway driver in a deadly robbery.

The shooting happened Aug. 23, around 12:15 a.m., in the Del Norte Plaza shopping center. According to police, a 21-year-old from Oakland was shot and killed during what detectives now say was a planned marijuana robbery.

Police identified the man suspected of being the getaway driver as 18-year-old Jamir Buckley. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and homicide, and investigators said they found an illegal assault rifle and a high-capacity magazine in his possession.

Buckley is the second suspect to be arrested in the killing. Police arrested Jakari Gibson on Aug. 23 and said he is suspected of being one of the shooters.