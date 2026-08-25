Arrest made in deadly shooting outside El Cerrito restaurant; additional suspects sought

A man has been arrested for his alleged role in a deadly shooting outside an El Cerrito restaurant over the weekend, as police search for additional suspects in the case.

Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Del Norte Plaza shopping center, following reports of a shooting in the parking lot. Officers found a victim who was shot near Los Moles restaurant.

The victim, who was identified by his family as a 21-year-old from Oakland, died from his injuries. Police said the suspects left the scene in a 2016 or newer gray Nissan Maxima sedan.

In an update Monday, El Cerrito police said detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jacari Talifero Gibson of Richmond in connection with the case. Richmond police arrested Gibson around 1:20 p.m. Monday.

Following his arrest, El Cerrito officers booked Gibson on suspicion of murder and robbery and was later transported to the county jail in Martinez. A search warrant was also served at Gibson's home.

Police said the vehicle used by the suspects was also found. Surveillance cameras near the scene captured footage of the vehicle but did not provide a license plate number.

Flock Safety has been in the process of removing its license plate readers in the community after the City Council decided not to renew its agreement with the company.

Investigators collaborated with other jurisdictions and were able to find the plate number through the use of license plate readers. The vehicle was then placed on a statewide alert list.

On Monday evening, police in Vallejo located the Nissan Maxima believed to have been used by the suspects.

El Cerrito police said they are continuing to search for two suspects, including the suspected shooter and the suspected getaway driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department by calling 510-237-3233.