Fairfield man sought following standoff in Richmond neighborhood

Authorities are searching for a Solano County man suspected of threatening the mother of his child with a gun in her Richmond home Wednesday morning, prompting a standoff with police.

Around 9:55 a.m., Richmond police officers were called to a home on Florida Avenue of a report of a man with a gun. The victim said that her child's father had arrived at her home armed with an assault-style rifle.

Police said the suspect threatened the victim with the rifle, but she was able to escape the home with her child, leaving the suspect alone inside.

When officers arrived, they began to establish a perimeter around the home. Police said the suspect left and officers began to track his movements.

As they were tracking the suspect, officers had briefly lost sight him and believed he re-entered the home. Officers then tried to make contact with the suspect.

A search warrant was obtained and SWAT team members searched the residence. The suspect was not inside the home and police said he managed to escape the perimeter.

A man with a gun call results in a large police presence. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call this... Posted by The Richmond Police Department on Wednesday, May 7, 2025

During the search, police recovered an assault rifle in the home.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Javon Hudson of Fairfield, has not been found as of Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Moschetti of the Richmond Police Department at 510-620-6618.