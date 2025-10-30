Richmond-San Rafael Bridge bike path closes during commute hours to ease traffic

Commuters who use the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge are noticing a big change that started this week: There's no longer a bike path spanning the bridge during heavier commute times.

Cyclists who normally bike across the Richmond San Rafael Bridge are making an extra stop, boarding a free shuttle that will take them across the bridge.

"If cyclists complain, I think they're not being considerate," said Peter, who asked his last name not be mentioned.

Commuters say traffic snarls are worsening.

Peter, who lives in Marin County, said that providing an emergency lane for accidents instead of a protected lane for cyclists like himself, during heavier commute times, makes sense.

"If it improves the traffic on the bridge, that's good because it does get very congested in the early hours," Peter said.

Traffic data show that on a typical weekday, a little more than 100 cyclists and pedestrians cross the bridge, compared to about 80,000 vehicles.

Supporters of the change say the new shoulder will allow emergency responders to clear accidents and stalls quickly, and make traffic move faster.

Petro Siregar commutes regularly with his bicycle to the East Bay and back to Marin.

"I know roughly how many people use the bridge. It's quite little in the end," Siregar said.

He doesn't fully support the change, but understands why.

The movable barrier will be pushed aside on Sundays at 11 p.m. until Thursdays at 2 p.m., eliminating the bike path and making cyclists use the shuttle instead.

"Of course, if I had the chance to choose, I would rather have the connection, some way or another. But what can we do," Siregar asked.

Cycling groups say reduced access will lead to even more restrictions down the road.

Marin County Bicycle Coalition Policy & Planning Director Warren Wells issued this statement:

"We at MCBC are disappointed that this change was approved, which means riders of the RSR bridge will either need to sit in traffic on a shuttle or cross the bridge in a car themselves. While we appreciate the shuttle service, there is only hourly bus service after 8 PM and no way to cross the bridge without a personal car after 10 PM Sunday through Wednesday. MCBC will continue to push for improved access for non-drivers between the North and East Bay in the years to come."

But cyclists like Peter think using a shuttle is a fair solution.

"I don't regard it as a sacrifice. I regard it as what's equitable in a community. It doesn't require sacrifice, it requires empathy," Peter said.

He believes that with tens of thousands more drivers using the bridge, he can share the road in a different way, a little more.

For now, bike path access will be restored on weekends when more cyclists and pedestrians cross the bridge.

During this modified pilot study, MTC-BATA and Caltrans will look into a proposal to use the far right side of the upper deck as a part-time bus carpool lane.

Moving the barrier a couple of times each week will allow the engineers to learn what impact frequent barrier movements have on the bridge itself.