Richmond man arrested for fatal Saturday hit-and-run in San Pablo

SAN PABLO -- A man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run collision that left a 68-year-old man dead in San Pablo early Saturday morning, police said.

Jesse Dubois, 30, of Richmond, was arrested and booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

At 12:16 a.m., officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the area of Rumrill Boulevard at 19th Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an older man lying in the intersection suffering from severe injuries. Officers initiated life saving measures but the man was declared deceased at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification to his family, police said.

Hit-and-run suspect Jesse Dubois (left) and the 2011 Nissan Sentra he allegedly drove into a 68-year-old man in San Pablo on Saturday. San Pablo Police Dept

Police allege that Dubois fled the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives utilized public safety cameras to identify a 2011 burgundy Nissan Sentra that police say was used during the hit-and-run and belonged to the suspect.

Dubois was located at his residence in the 700 block of Market Avenue in Richmond at 1:50 p.m., along with a car that matched the vehicle involved in the incident. Police said the vehicle had damage that was consistent with being involved in the collision.

Alcohol and drug use has not been ruled out as contributing factors for the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the San Pablo Police Investigations Division at (510) 215-3150.