Richmond firefighters say chief 'unfit' for position; no confidence vote unanimous

RICHMOND -- Richmond firefighters are calling for Fire Chief Angel Montoya's tenure to end, saying he is "unfit" to serve in the position.

A vote of no confidence in Montoya was "unanimously agreed" to by union members, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing the firefighters.

According to the union, it's common for firefighters up to 480 hours continuously because Montoya "allowed" staffing levels to become low.

The union further alleged that Montoya called their concerns about staffing and a mental health program for firefighters "union propaganda."

"It's unfortunate that it's come to this," Union President Mike Velasquez said in a press release. "His refusal to meet with us while we have so many safety issues has left us no choice."

Montoya is also allegedly away from the city often, and his absence has affected the fire department on several occasions, according to the union. They also said he has been absent from a city council budget meeting, an Emergency Operations Center activation, and meetings of the Contra Costa County Executive Fire Chiefs.

Union officials claimed that Montoya has been spending much of his time in Orange County, where he has a home.

"Local 188 believes that Chief Montoya's lack of integrity, refusal to meet, and his absences make him unfit to serve as the Fire Chief," the union's statement said.

The union said it has the support of the Mayor Eduardo Martinez and the Richmond City Council, but that they have not received support from City Manager Shasa Curl, whose office has administrative power over the fire department.