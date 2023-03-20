Reward offered in recent East Bay attacks on U.S. Postal workers

OAKLAND -- Postal officials on Monday said they are determined to break up a criminal ring that they say is targeting mail carriers in two East Bay cities.

A reward is being offered to help inspectors find the people behind recent attacks on postal workers in Oakland and Emeryville that began last year. Oakland's Postmaster says mail carriers have reported increases in robberies, assaults and break-ins while they are on the job.

Postal officials say these attacks now happening almost every week.

"Well just in the last several months, from the locks being shot out of the back of the LLVs [long-life vehicles] to people jumping out of cars and putting guns in our letter carriers faces, it's been really bad," said Edward Fletcher, President of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Chapter 1111.

Federal inspectors said there is a criminal ring behind these attacks where thieves will sell the stolen mail or use the information to steal someone's identity.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information on the people behind these attacks. The penalty for robbing a postal worker is up to 25 years in prison.