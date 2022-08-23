Retiring Dr. Anthony Fauci was a 'voice of reason' during San Francisco AIDS crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The nation's top disease control expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced Monday he's retiring after serving as Chief Medical Advisor to the White House and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

While Dr. Fauci's 40-year legacy could easily be attached to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bay Area healthcare providers who were in the trenches during the AIDS epidemic say Fauci's legacy in California cannot be overstated.

Cliff Morrison was one of the early warriors in the fight against AIDS at San Francisco General's AIDS Ward, popularly known as 5B. He says AIDS and HIV in the beginning are equated with Fauci's legacy.

"He was there for us in the 80's when AIDS was still a big question mark," said Morrison.

Fauci, Morrison says, was a calming voice in an atmosphere of fear and directed government resources to the Bay Area when it was badly needed,

"There was lots of paranoia," said Morrison. "He was the voice of reason."

Even then, Fauci's work turned political. Morrison remembers the sting of issues that turned political when they were ultimately, human issues.

He recalls, "When I first heard criticisms it was from a political angle. Fauci is not a political person he's a healthcare provider."

The years took Fauci out of the Bay Area and into the national spotlight when he became the nation's leading medical voice on COVID, the national response to COVID, often referential to Bay Area AIDS and HIV work. Steps moved then, and now, cast Fauci once again in a political role.

"He risked his career he had people ridicule and criticize him," said Morrison. "But I think as many people respected and praised him."

When Fauci steps down in December, it will be weeks after election season could bring major changes on the local, state and federal level. Morrison hopes political changes won't affect personal matters for people who need help and won't undo what Fauci worked to accomplish, both with HIV and AIDS and with the COVID response.

"I hope there's not another political change that would dismantle the work he and others have done."