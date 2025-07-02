Residents near Sunset Dunes concerned about pedestrian safety after cyclist crash

Some people who live in the Outer Sunset say they don't feel safe using San Francisco's newest park, Sunset Dunes, after a woman was injured by a cyclist while she was walking on the Upper Great Highway.

Stephen Gorski lives by the new park and said he was concerned when he heard the commotion Tuesday morning outside his home.

"What happened was I heard a bunch of sirens, and I was like 'God, that sounds like it's close'," Gorski recounted.

He walked out to see what had happened. He said a woman who was walking on the highway turned park, Sunset Dunes, was struck by a bicyclist.

Gorski said the woman's husband was emotional and frightened, but police said her injuries are non-life-threatening and she is expected to recover.

This situation adds to Gorski's growing worries about safety in the area since the voters supported shutting down the Great Highway to cars in favor of more outdoor space.

"It's chaos out there," said Gorski. "There's no rules or regulations."

Patricia Arack lives across the street from the park, but she doesn't feel safe using it.

"I would never go up there," said Arack. "I'm disabled. I would be a sitting duck, It's too dangerous."

In April, Friends of Sunset Dunes, in partnership with San Francisco Recreation and Parks, added a lane system to try and make things safer.

The system involves a snail painted on the ground with the word "slow" above it, indicating an area for walkers. Alternatively, there is also a "shared" lane with a snail and a duck on a skateboard for faster-moving traffic.

But Arack believes the cyclists aren't abiding by it.

"The bike riders are riding on all 4 lanes, every day of the week, and it's created a dangerous situation,n particularly for disabled and elderly people and for all of the pedestrians," said Arack.

Arack is also a co-chair of the Mayor's Disability Council. She said she confronted Rec and Parks officials, saying that the area was dangerous at a meeting on May 16. She asked them to do something about it.

"It's simple, put up signage," stated Arack. "Enforce the rule."

Supervisor for the area Joel Engardio said for the most part, he has received positive feedback about the new park, but agrees that more can be done to make lanes clearer and keep people safer.

"I've called on Rec and Park to address this issue because it's really important that we make people aware of where the bikes should be and where people should be," Engardio said. "It's a shared space. It's a park, it's not a thoroughfare. It's not for fast bike racing, it just needs to be clear with signage, or designated area and these are things I'm definitely calling for."

He has a message for cyclists, or anyone moving quickly, in the meantime.

"Be aware that seniors and children and all types of people are enjoying the space, let's be respectful," Engardio said. "Let's share the space."

Parks and Recreation shared a statement on the incident.

"We were saddened to learn about an accident at Sunset Dunes yesterday involving a cyclist and a pedestrian. We're thankful the pedestrian's injuries are not severe and wish them a full recovery. This is the first reported injury collision since the park opened on April 12. By contrast, when the space was a traffic corridor, data showed regular injury collisions each year.

While no active public space is entirely risk-free, we manage our parks with safety in mind. At Sunset Dunes, we've implemented several measures to support safe use, including a split-lane system that separates faster-moving and slower-moving visitors. We'll continue monitoring and making adjustments as needed to keep Sunset Dunes safe and welcoming for everyone."

But for now, Gorski said he still feels trapped in his home because of the risks.

"You can't do anything," Gorski said. "You're stuck."