Update: Death reported at China Camp State Park in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL – A fatality was reported at China Camp State Park on Tuesday, officials said.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed KPIX 5 that a person had died. No additional details about the death were immediately available and the person's name was not released.

The death occurred on the same day that a helicopter crew staged a rescue of an injured cyclist at the park.

San Rafael Fire Department officials tweeted about the rescue just before 1 p.m.

Helicopter assisting with rescue of an injured cyclist in China Camp Park. — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) July 19, 2022

At 3:38 p.m., the fire department tweeted the cyclist had been rescued and the helicopter was departing the area.

No additional information was immediately available. It was not immediately known if the fatality and the rescue were connected.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.