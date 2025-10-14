Reports of funnel cloud over Salinas during severe thunderstorm, NWS says

There were reports of a funnel cloud forming over Salinas on Tuesday during a severe thunderstorm, the National Weather Service said.

Around 1:45 p.m., the NWS said that a thunderstorm had developed in Salinas and that there were reports of a funnel cloud forming. An ALERT California/Cal Fire camera caught what appears to be a funnel cloud around the same time of the reports.

An ALERT California/Cal Fire camera caught what appears to be a funnel cloud in Salinas on Oct. 14, 2025. ALERT California/Cal Fire

There was also the possibility of the area getting up to 1 inch of hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph. The NWS advised people at the time to seek shelter.

🚨KMUX Radar Update: A Severe Thunderstorm has developed over Salinas w/ reports of a brief funnel cloud and hail up to 1 inch possible, also wind gusts up to 60mph. Take shelter now if in vicinity of this storm. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/kgvrqoCCfy — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 14, 2025

The NWS said the severe thunderstorm warning would end around 2 p.m.