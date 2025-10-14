Watch CBS News
Reports of funnel cloud over Salinas during severe thunderstorm, NWS says

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

There were reports of a funnel cloud forming over Salinas on Tuesday during a severe thunderstorm, the National Weather Service said.

Around 1:45 p.m., the NWS said that a thunderstorm had developed in Salinas and that there were reports of a funnel cloud forming. An ALERT California/Cal Fire camera caught what appears to be a funnel cloud around the same time of the reports.

Funnel Cloud in Salinas Oct. 14, 2025
An ALERT California/Cal Fire camera caught what appears to be a funnel cloud in Salinas on Oct. 14, 2025. ALERT California/Cal Fire

There was also the possibility of the area getting up to 1 inch of hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph. The NWS advised people at the time to seek shelter.

The NWS said the severe thunderstorm warning would end around 2 p.m.

