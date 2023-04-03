Report: Wiggins Ready to make Warriors comeback later this week

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State coach Steve Kerr has hinted at the return of star forward Andrew Wiggins and it appears his long absence could end later this week according to social media reports.

Both ESPN NBA guru Andrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted about his return on Monday morning.

Wiggins was averaging 17.1 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range when he left the team for personal family reasons 21 games ago.

Golden State is 12-9 over that span and are currently clinging to 6th place in the Western Conference standing with three games left in the regular season and just 1/2 of a game away from being forced to play in the playoff play-in games.

Charania reported that Wiggins will be in street clothes at Golden State's final home game Tuesday night against Oklahoma City. He could play in one of the two remaining regular season road games.

When asked about Wiggins conditioning, Kerr has told reporters that the veteran forward has been working out every day while being away from the team.

"Once he's back, our training staff will be able to get with him and see where he's at," Kerr told reporters recently.