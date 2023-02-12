Report: Warriors file complaint against Blazers over Gary Payton II trade

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have filed a complaint against the Portland Trail Blazers stemming from the proposed trade that would send Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to CBS Sports, it was reported Saturday night that Payton's physical after the trade revealed a core muscle injury that could keep him out for up to three months.

The league is launching an investigation into the matter, and if the Trail Blazers are found to have misled the Warriors regarding Payton's health, they could be punished with a fine and or loss of draft picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gary Payton II Getty Images

The initial four-team trade, which was in place prior to the trade deadline on Feb. 9, also included sending James Wiseman to Detroit, Saddiq Bey going to Atlanta and Kevin Knox heading to the Trail Blazers along with five future second-round picks. Wojnarowski is reporting that the Warriors are working with the league to figure out a solution to still go through with the trade while also looking at ways to "preserve their rights to pursue recourse on how Payton's medical information was shared."

Golden State has until 6:30 p.m. PST Sunday to decide whether to accept or reject the four-team proposed trade.