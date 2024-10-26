Renowned San Francisco chef Michael Mina unpacks his Egyptian roots in new cookbook

SF chef Michael Mina talks about his new cookbook, "My Egypt: Cooking from My Roots"

SF chef Michael Mina talks about his new cookbook, "My Egypt: Cooking from My Roots"

SF chef Michael Mina talks about his new cookbook, "My Egypt: Cooking from My Roots"

As businesses continue to leave downtown San Francisco due to safety concerns and economic challenges, Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina is reaffirming his commitment to the city.

He recently sat down to discuss his new cookbook, My Egypt: Cooking from My Roots, and his ongoing dedication to the Bay Area.

SF chef Michael Mina. KPIX

Mina, who owns over 30 restaurants worldwide and is set to open a new location in San Francisco, is exploring his Egyptian heritage through his culinary work and new book.

"So much of my youth, I tried to hide it," Mina explained during the interview with CBS News Bay Area. "When kids came over to my house, it smelled very different. So I stopped bringing people over. I went by my real first name, which was Ashraf. And then when I left for culinary school at 18, I changed to my middle name, Michael."

His early struggles with identity fueled his ambition for growth, leading to significant success in the culinary world. Currently, he employs at least 300 people in San Francisco, with plans for further growth.

Ben VanHouten of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development emphasized the city's support for entrepreneurs.

"Whether that's the first-year free program, which waives initial license fees for new restaurant operators, or streamlining permits to help restaurants open, we want to remove barriers so they can do what they do best," he said.

Despite frequent restaurant closures in the city, a 2023 survey by the Downtown SF Partnership found that the number of new food and beverage businesses opening downtown has at least doubled the number of those that permanently closed.

Mina remains optimistic about the future of San Francisco.

"I think that at some point, San Francisco will be fully back," he stated. "It's just too beautiful. It has too much to offer."

Chef Mina's new cookbook is now available on all platforms, showcasing his cultural culinary journey and his deep ties to both Egypt and San Francisco.