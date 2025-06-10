Redwood City police arrest 2 suspected in $200K rug store heist; 3rd suspect sought

Police in Redwood City announced the arrests of two people who are suspected of stealing nearly $200,000 in items from a local rug store last week.

On June 1 around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the Medallion Rug Outlet on Convention Way on reports of a commercial burglary. Police said at least three suspects were captured on video and stole items valued at approximately $150,000 to $200,000.

The business was closed at the time.

During the investigation police recognized at least two of the suspects, identified as 40-year-old Faustino Dennis Ayala and 32-year-old Scott William Llewellyn, both of Redwood City.

On June 3, officers arrested Ayala at a local encampment. Police said a "large amount" of the property stolen from the store was also recovered.

The next day, police arrested Llwellyn. Both men were booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, conspiracy and committing theft with prior theft convictions, along with an enhancement for property loss over $65,000.

Police said in a statement, "The recovery of a substantial amount of stolen property and the apprehension of two suspects reflects the dedication and effectiveness of the officers and detectives involved."

Officers are continuing to search for the third suspect in the case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7100.