Redwood City police arrest teens on scooters for alleged drug, ammo possession

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Redwood City said they seized drugs and ammunition and made two arrests after a group of teens riding scooters refused to leave a parking garage in the city's downtown last week.

Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, police were called to the parking garage at 750 Marshall Street, between Jefferson and Main streets, after a call from private security officers. During a routine patrol, security located at least 15 juveniles who were riding e-scooters in the garage and refusing to leave the property.

While officers headed to the scene, police deployed a drone to help locate the teens. As police approached, police said the many of the teens fled the garage in multiple directions.

With the help of the drone, officers located several teens. During the investigation, police said they recovered a loaded 30-round rifle magazine, two shotgun shells, a digital scale, plastic bags, suspected cocaine and marijuana, along with cash.

Police arrested a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old on suspicion of possession of contraband. The teens were released to the San Mateo County Youth Services Center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Redwood City Police at 650-780-7100.

