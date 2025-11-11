Police shooting reported in Redwood City; officers searching for suspect
Officers and emergency personnel converged in a Redwood City neighborhood Tuesday afternoon following a police shooting, authorities said.
The incident was reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Hemlock Avenue and Madrone Street near Fleishman Park in the Redwood Oaks neighborhood.
The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred. Police officers with guns drawn and holding shields were seen focusing on a two-story building and attached sheds in the backyard of a home on Hemlock Avenue, next door to a child daycare center.
Officers were also seen deploying a drone to search the property.
The county Office of Public Safety Communications sent an alert of a medical emergency at the location, but details were not immediately available.
Hemlock Avenue was blocked off between Madrone and Linden streets.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.