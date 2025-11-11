Watch CBS News
Crime

Police shooting reported in Redwood City; officers searching for suspect

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Carlos E. Castañeda

CBS San Francisco

Officers and emergency personnel converged in a Redwood City neighborhood Tuesday afternoon following a police shooting, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Hemlock Avenue and Madrone Street near Fleishman Park in the Redwood Oaks neighborhood.

redwood-city-ois.jpg
Police officers with guns drawn search a property on Hemlock Avenue near Madrone Street in Redwood City following a police shooting, Nov. 11, 2025. KPIX

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred. Police officers with guns drawn and holding shields were seen focusing on a two-story building and attached sheds in the backyard of a home on Hemlock Avenue, next door to a child daycare center.

Officers were also seen deploying a drone to search the property.

The county Office of Public Safety Communications sent an alert of a medical emergency at the location, but details were not immediately available.

Hemlock Avenue was blocked off between Madrone and Linden streets.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

