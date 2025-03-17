Redwood City man involved in 2022 crash that killed couple dies in jail

The man serving time for his role in a deadly street racing crash in Redwood City that left twin girls orphaned died on Saturday at a correctional center, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office released information about a death at the Maple Street Correctional Center in Redwood City. The agency said that just before 5 p.m. on Saturday a man was found unresponsive in one of their housing units.

He was identified by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office as 25-year-old Kyle Vincent Harrison.

Kyle Harrison San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Harrison was given first aid when staff found him, but he died at the correctional center, the Sheriff's Office said. They said they had recently finished a routine safety check of the general population pod when they were alerted to Harrison being unresponsive.

The Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the death.

On November 4, 2022, Harrison and a teen driver were racing when the teen driver crashed into another vehicle carrying San Carlos residents Grace Spiridon, Gregory Ammen, and their twin daughters, who were 7 at the time. The couple died as a result of the crash, and the girls were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Scene of a fatal crash involving street racing in Redwood City, Nov. 4, 2022. KPIX

In October 2024, Harrison pleaded no contest to two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of felony street racing resulting in injury. He was serving an eight-year prison sentence at the time of his death. The teen driver spent about two years in juvenile detention and was released to his parents on probation.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in 2023 against several people involved in the deadly street race.