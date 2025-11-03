Redwood City firefighters find 2 bodies after fire breaks out at liquor store

Authorities have launched an investigation after firefighters battling a fire at a Redwood City liquor store early Monday morning found two bodies inside the business.

Around 5:30 a.m., firefighters were called to Avenue Liquors near Roosevelt Avenue and Upton Street following reports of an active fire. When crews arrived, police said they found the building "fully engulfed in flames."

As crews battled the fire, firefighters opening the roof of the building found what appeared to be two people inside the building. Authorities said both people had no signs of life and appeared to have sustained severe burns.

Police were called to the scene to secure the area. After firefighters deemed the area safe to enter, officers and investigators confirmed the presence of two deceased bodies inside the store.

In a statement Monday, police said it was not known if they were living inside the store or why they were inside the business when the fire broke out. Authorities have not confirmed their identities.

A joint investigation with firefighters, police and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office has been launched. Police said the store owner is cooperating with investigators.