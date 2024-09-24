Watch CBS News
3-alarm Redwood City structure fire displaces two families

By Dave Pehling

Raw: Chopper video of Redwood City crews battling structure fire
Redwood City Fire officials said two families were displaced and four structures were impacted by a three-alarm fire on Poplar Ave. Tuesday afternoon.

The Redwood City Police Department X account posted about the fire shortly after 12 p.m., asking people to avoid the area of the 300 block of Poplar Ave., which is near El Camino Real and the Redwood Junction neighborhood of Redwood City.

Chopper footage from the fire showed multiple Redwood City Fire Department trucks at the scene. The fire appeared to have spread to nearby trees at the property that was burning. There was evidence of lumber in the area of the fire, suggesting it may have happened at a construction site.

A post on the Redwood City Instagram page advised Fair Oaks Elementary and nearby residents to shelter in place due to smoke in the area.

Fire officials later said that the three-alarm fire brought 60-70 firefighters to the scene and impacted four structures, leaving two families displaced. The fire department first received reports of the fire at around 11:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

