Man seriously injured in stabbing at Redwood City Caltrain station

Authorities on the Peninsula are investigating and searching for a suspect after a man was injured in a stabbing at the Redwood City Caltrain station during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the station around 4:55 p.m. following reports of a stabbing on the platform. When deputies arrived, they found the victim, identified as an adult male from San Mateo.

Deputies said the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

According to a preliminary investigation, the stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. Deputies have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective N. Kostielney of the sheriff's office by emailing nkostielney@smcgov.org or by calling 650-418-0094.