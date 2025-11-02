Man arrested after arson at Redwood City apartment complex

Authorities on the Peninsula have arrested a man on suspicion of arson following an apartment fire at an apartment complex in Redwood City Saturday morning.

Shortly after 7:50 a.m., firefighters and police were called to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Marshall Street, near Beech Street. When first responders arrived, they found the structure was burning and evacuated all of the residents.

Three of the apartment units sustained fire and or water damage, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Investigators from both the police and fire departments determined the fire may have been intentionally set and identified a suspect. On Saturday evening, police said the suspect returned to the complex and was arrested without incident.

The suspect, identified as Eliaser HernandezValadez of Redwood City, was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of arson of an inhabited dwelling, reckless burning and a probation hold.

According to jail records, HernandezValdez is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.