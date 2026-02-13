1 man, 2 teens accused of shooting into Redwood City apartment building

One man and two teenagers were arrested following a shooting at an apartment building in Redwood City on Thursday evening, police said.

Shortly after 8:50 p.m., officers were called to a complex on the 1000 block of Adams Street, between Lincoln and Roosevelt Avenues, following multiple reports of shots being fired.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a vehicle parked in a driveway with a gunshot through the rear window and multiple bullet strikes on the exterior of a nearby apartment building. Witnesses told police that several people in masks walked up to a nearby unit and banged on the door, but the door was not opened.

The suspects then fired multiple rounds into the building before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

Officers searched all apartments in the complex and found no residents were injured. Meanwhile, shell casings were located at the scene.

Police alerted surrounding law enforcement agencies about the suspect vehicle. After receiving a description of the vehicle, license plate readers were checked.

A deputy with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office located a vehicle matching the description on 5th Avenue, police said. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and located three males and two females inside the vehicle.

Police said the males were identified as suspects in the shootings and a firearm was recovered.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Isaac Almanzavillagomez of Redwood City, was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy. Jail records show Almanzavillagomez is being held without bail.

Police also arrested two juveniles, 16-year-old males whose names are being withheld due to their ages. The pair were booked into the San Mateo County Youth Correctional Center on similar charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.