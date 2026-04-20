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Redwood City police warn neighborhood of "aggressive" coyotes

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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Police in Redwood City issued a warning to residents of a neighborhood Monday morning, after coyotes were spotted in the area.

Around 9:50 a.m., police said they were responding to an incident involving "aggressive coyotes" in the Redwood Shores neighborhood. According to officers, the animals were seen on the 1000 block of Rockport Avenue and the 900 block of Redwood Shores Parkway.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

In a statement, police urged caution and urged residents to bring pets inside.

Police urged residents to contact San Mateo County Animal Control at 650-940-8200 or the department's non-emergency line at 650-780-7118 in the event of any additional sightings.

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