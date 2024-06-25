Recycling truck fire closes lanes of I-680 in both directions in Concord

CHP issued a severe traffic alert Tuesday morning after a recycling truck caught on fire on Interstate 680 near the Concord border with Pleasant Hill, shutting down lanes of the freeway in both directions.

CHP said the vehicle fire on northbound I-680 south of CA-242 N in Concord has blocked all northbound lanes as well as the left and center southbound lanes.

According to Contra Costa County Fire, the call reporting the incident came in at 9:15 a.m. about a fully involved recycling truck fire. Fire officials noted that many these trucks rely on compressed natural gas, leaving fire crews waiting for the gas to burn off before coming close to the truck.

Crews said the gas was in the dwindling phase of burning off, and crews present think it has burned off all natural gas. However, they need to confirm and are flying a drone over the incident to make sure.

CHP are advising motorists to expect delays and use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.