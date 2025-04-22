3 Bay Area DMV locations to open on final Saturday before Real ID deadline

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that three Bay Area locations will be open on Saturday, May 3, ahead of the looming federal enforcement deadline for Real ID.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said the Concord location at 2070 Diamond Boulevard, the Oakland location at 5300 Claremont Avenue and the San Jose location at 111 West Alma Avenue would be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The three offices will provide Real ID processing by appointment only and no other DMV services will be offered that day.

"We're pleased to offer appointments on May 3 to Californians who need to get their REAL ID," DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement.

Starting May 7, 2025, a driver's license or state-issued ID card that is not Real ID compliant will no longer be an acceptable form of identification to board a domestic flight or to enter certain federal facilities. The Transportation Security Administration will continue to accept other forms of ID at checkpoints, including valid passports, permanent resident cards and U.S. Department of Defense IDs.

To obtain a Real ID, people are required to show a valid ID, a proof of identity such as a passport or birth certificate, proof of Social Security number and date of birth, along with two documents showing state residency.

Gordon also said Californians who have valid U.S. passports or who are not planning to fly in the next few months can wait until after the May 7 deadline to apply for a Real ID.

Californians have been encountering long lines and wait times at DMV offices in the Bay Area and across the state in recent weeks. The agency has also been dealing with the closure of the Oakland Coliseum DMV, which is expected to be shut down for several months due to damage from a metal theft earlier this month.

Additional information about applying for a Real ID can be found on the DMV's website.