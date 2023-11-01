As rainy season approaches, Contra Costa public works crews shift into high gear

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – With the start of November, the Bay Area is heading into the rainy season. On Wednesday, Contra Costa County public works crews tried to get ahead of any potential problems this winter.

CBS News Bay Area spotted public works crews in the area of San Pablo Reservoir, preparing for what could be another dangerously wet winter.

"They're working along the sides to clear drainage ditches and to clean any slides that might be in that area," said Contra Costa Public Works spokesperson Kelly Kalfsbeek.

On Wednesday, crews were stopping traffic on San Pablo Dam Road as a large excavator used a claw to carve dirt off a steep hillside before winter rains can wash it down into the roadside culvert. Even during light rain, that could cause water to well up and fill the street. It's an area they'd been to before.

"We have certain areas, of course, that we continually maintain, monitor, clear throughout the year to make sure we don't have issues in those areas," said Kalfsbeek.

There is still evidence of how hard the area was hit in last season's deluge: Sawed-off tree trunks on the side of the street and areas where the pavement is broken and uneven. And now, going from years of drought--to rainstorms of biblical proportions--has left officials having to plan for just about anything.

"Oftentimes, if catch basins and roadside ditches and storm drains aren't prepared and cleaned, they can fill up rather quickly," said Kalfsbeek. "This is important prep work that we want to do, prior to receiving any rain, prior to receiving any stormy weather, so we can keep everybody safe."

The county is asking the public to report any problems they may see regarding the roadways or storm drains. They say it's better to deal with things now, rather than waiting for the rain to start falling.