Rain returns to San Francisco Bay Area with more wet weather ahead

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Thursday calls for chances of rain throughout the day.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the low 60s on the coast, in the low to mid 60s around the bay and inland. Overnight lows will be in the high 40s to low 50s.

Forecasters say light rain will continue to fall Thursday into Friday for the North Bay and coastal Bay Area counties, with impacts expected to be minimal. Totals from the rain won`t be too impressive, with most sites south of the Golden Gate seeing up to a quarter of an inch and up to half an inch across the North Bay.

Gusty winds are projected again across the region with widespread gusts between 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 35 mph along elevated areas. Winds will slow down by Thursday night.

There will be a brief dry period starting Friday into Saturday, but rain returns Sunday and is currently expected to intensify mid-week.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for west and northwest-facing beaches from 5 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday for breaking waves between 25 to 30 feet. A Beach Hazards Statement is also issued for the Northern Monterey Bay for breaking waves between 15 to 20 feet due to hazardous conditions.