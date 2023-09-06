Raging Waters San Jose announces its closure: "Thank you for all the wonderful memories"

SAN JOSE — Raging Waters San Jose announced on Wednesday that it will not be reopening.

"Raging Waters San Jose is closed for the season and will not be reopening in 2024," the water park said on its website.

The park's last day open for the season was on Monday for Labor Day. Many people on Facebook appeared to be taken aback by the sudden closure announcement.

A company spokesperson told KPIX that the decision to close came about after the company evaluated its overall portfolio and decided to not renew the land lease for the San Jose location.

"We are thankful for the San Jose community and for our outstanding Team members for helping us bring Northern California's Largest Water Park to life for nearly four decades," Raging Waters San Jose said.

The company is treating it as a permanent closure, but a different water park operator could potentially take over the location.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan issued a statement regarding the park's closure.

"Raging Waters is a place that has epitomized summer for those of us who grew up in the South Bay," said Mahan. "While I'm sad to see them go, I'm also excited to reimagine what Lake Cunningham can be for our community. We've already heard from potential investors who are exploring new recreational uses and business models that might draw even greater interest from residents."