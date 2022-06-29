R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal sex trafficking charges

NEW YORK -- R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday on federal sex trafficking charges during a court hearing in New York before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.

FILE - R&B singer R. Kelly enters the Cook County Criminal Court Building, Wednesday, May 28, 2008, in Chicago. M. Spencer Green / AP

Prosecutors recommended that the R&B star from Chicago get at least 25 years in prison, while the defense argued for a sentence of 10 years or less.

Kelly, 55, was found guilty of racketeering and other counts last year.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer's misconduct received a new round of scrutiny after a docuseries aired in 2019 called "Surviving R. Kelly," in which accusers spoke candidly about their experiences with him. Some alleged they were ordered to sign nondisclosure forms, and were subjected to threats and violence.

During Wednesday's court proceedings, victims took the stand, some through tears, saying Kelly preyed on and abused them and misled his fans. Kelly, who made no eye contact with the victims as they delivered their remarks, looked straight ahead or down with his hands placed on the defense table.

A victim, identified in court as Stephanie, said Kelly had decades of remorseless freedom, and said she hopes he goes to jail for the rest of his life. "You made me do things that broke my spirit…I literally wished I would die because of how you made me feel."

A victim identified as Angela said Kelly "manipulated" millions to believe his perception of himself, and took away the voices of his victims. "Today, I and so many of your victims took it back," she said. "Today, we sought to be heard … we are no longer preyed upon individuals."

Allegations that Kelly abused young girls began to circulate in the 1990s. He was sued in 1997 by a woman who alleged sexual battery and sexual harassment while she was a minor, and later faced criminal child pornography charges related to a different girl. A jury in Chicago acquitted him in 2008, and Kelly settled the lawsuit.

Evidence also surfaced over the years regarding late R&B singer Aaliyah. Witnesses said they were married in matching jogging suits using a fake license that said she was 18 and not 15. Kelly was then 27. Aaliyah, whose music Kelly produced, died in a plane crash in 2001.

Kelly, who did not testify at the trial, has denied wrongdoing.

He has been jailed without bail since 2019. He is still facing child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago. That trial is scheduled to begin in August.